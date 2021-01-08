Fifth-seeded Tommy Paul registered five aces on Thursday while cruising to a 6-1, 6-4 victory over South Korean Ji Sung Nam in the first round of the Delray Beach Open in Florida.
Paul will next face fellow American Sebastian Korda, who notched a 6-4, 6-4 victory over South Korea's Soon Woo Kwon. Sixth-seeded Sam Querrey also advanced, beating Mackenzie McDonald 6-3, 6-4 in a clash of Americans.
Italy's Gianluca Mager recorded a 3-6, 6-1, 6-4 victory over American wild-card Ryan Harrison, and Thiago Monteiro prevailed 6-3, 7-5 over fellow Brazilian Thomaz Bellucci.
Antalya Open
Second-seeded David Goffin of Belgium converted 70.8 percent of his first-serve points while posting a 3-6, 7-5, 6-0 triumph over France's Pierre-Hugues Herbert in a first-round match in Turkey.
Sixth-seeded Nikoloz Basilashvili of Georgia also moved on as he rallied for a 4-6, 7-5, 6-1 win over Italy's Andrea Arnaboldi. Another Italian, Stefano Travaglia, upset seventh-seeded Serb Miomir Kecmanovic 1-6, 6-4, 6-0.
No. 8 seed Alexander Bublik of Kazakhstan defeated Italy's Salvatore Caruso 6-3, 6-3. Finland's Emil Ruusuvuori beat Czech Republic's Jiri Vesely 6-3, 7-6 (4) and Turkey wild card Altug Celikbilek beat Poland's Kacper Zuk 7-6 (7), 7-5.
--Field Level Media
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.