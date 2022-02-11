The Calgary Flames scored four consecutive goals in the second period and extended their winning streak to five games Thursday night with a 5-2 victory over the visiting Toronto Maple Leafs.
Noah Hanifin and Rasmus Andersson each tallied a goal and an assist for the Flames. Andrew Mangiapane, Oliver Kylington (power play) and Elias Lindholm also scored, and Mikael Backlund added two assists.
Rasmus Sandin and Michael Bunting scored for the Maple Leafs, who had a six-game winning streak end in the opener of a three-game road trip.
Calgary's Jacob Markstrom, who shut out the Vegas Golden Knights on Wednesday, made 46 saves.
Jack Campbell stopped 21 shots for the Maple Leafs.
Toronto's Ondrej Kase left for the dressing room late in the first period after he took a solid, clean check from Nikita Zadorov.
Morgan Rielly pursued Zadorov and was given minor penalties for cross-checking and roughing at 18:21 of the first. Zadorov took a roughing minor for tussling with Rielly.
Kase did not return for precautionary reasons.
Sandin gave Toronto a 1-0 lead with his second goal of the season, at 3:49 of the second period. He made a 49-foot shot following a scramble around the net.
Calgary tied the game 24 seconds later when Mangiapane scored from the left circle. It was his 23rd of the season.
Calgary scored twice within 32 seconds to take the lead. Hanifin netted his fifth of the season, at 13:03 of the second, converting a pass from Andersson.
William Nylander took a hooking penalty and -- three seconds later, at 13:35 -- Kylington scored his sixth of the season.
Lindholm scored his 17th goal at 15:54 of the second, from the left circle on a pass from Johnny Gaudreau.
Andersson scored his second goal of the season at 1:16 of the third period.
Bunting scored his 14th goal at 5:06 of the third.
Toronto defenseman Jake Muzzin returned to the lineup after missing seven games with a concussion.
Wayne Simmonds was not with the Maple Leafs after his wife gave birth to a daughter.
