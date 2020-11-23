The New York Yankees and Chicago White Sox are tentatively scheduled to meet for the MLB at Field of Dreams game on Aug. 12 in Dyersville, Iowa.
The same teams were originally scheduled to meet in August 2020, but the game was canceled amid the COVID-19 pandemic.
"Plans will remain contingent upon the status of public health next summer, and the feasibility of ticket availability will be evaluated in the months ahead," Major League Baseball said in a news release Monday.
The game will be nationally broadcast on FOX and will be the first MLB game ever played in Iowa.
MLB built a temporary, 8,000-seat ballpark adjacent to the site where the Kevin Costner movie "Field of Dreams" was filmed. The film was nominated for an Academy Award for Best Picture in 1990.
