MLB: New York Yankees at Chicago White Sox

Aug 12, 2021; Dyersville, IA, USA; Orange hues paint the sky during sunset in the game between the New York Yankees and the Chicago White Sox near the Field of Dreams movie site outside of Dyersville, Thursday, Aug. 12, 2021. Mandatory Credit: Zach Boyden-Holmes-USA TODAY NETWORK

 Zach Boyden-Holmes/The Register

The "Field of Dreams" game between the New York Yankees and Chicago White Sox on Thursday in Dyersville, Iowa, was a hit not only on the field but also in the ratings.

The game was the most-watched MLB regular-season game since 2005 and the most-watched event on prime time television Thursday night.

Fox Sports announced that the game averaged 5.9 million viewers, with the game peaking at over 6 million viewers from 8:45 to 9 p.m. EDT.

The White Sox won the game 9-8 on a walk-off home run by Tim Anderson. The game featured eight total home runs, and both teams pulled off comebacks to take the lead in the ninth inning.

Chicago (11.2 rating/25 share) and New York (6.6/14) were the top two markets watching the game. St. Louis (6.0/13), Hartford (5.6/12) and Kansas City (5.6/12) rounded out the top five.

--Field Level Media

Support Local Journalism

Now, more than ever, residents need trustworthy reporting—but good journalism isn’t free. Please support us by purchasing a digital subscription. Your subscription will allow you unlimited access to important local news stories. Our mission is to keep our community informed and we appreciate your support.

0
0
0
0
0

Recommended for you

(0) comments

Welcome to the discussion.

Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.

Post a comment
Stop watching this discussion.