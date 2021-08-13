The "Field of Dreams" game between the New York Yankees and Chicago White Sox on Thursday in Dyersville, Iowa, was a hit not only on the field but also in the ratings.
The game was the most-watched MLB regular-season game since 2005 and the most-watched event on prime time television Thursday night.
Fox Sports announced that the game averaged 5.9 million viewers, with the game peaking at over 6 million viewers from 8:45 to 9 p.m. EDT.
The White Sox won the game 9-8 on a walk-off home run by Tim Anderson. The game featured eight total home runs, and both teams pulled off comebacks to take the lead in the ninth inning.
Chicago (11.2 rating/25 share) and New York (6.6/14) were the top two markets watching the game. St. Louis (6.0/13), Hartford (5.6/12) and Kansas City (5.6/12) rounded out the top five.
--Field Level Media
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.