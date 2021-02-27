Please contact Derek Harper (dharper@fieldlevelmedia.com / 425-753-6939) or Jeff Reynolds (jreynolds@fieldlevelmedia.com / 773-209-2018) for information regarding planned content or breaking news coverage.

BASKETBALL

NBA

Saturday game coverage:

Cleveland at Philadelphia, 7 p.m.Minnesota at Washington, 7 p.m.Indiana at New York, 8 p.m.Utah at Orlando, 8 p.m.New Orleans at San Antonio, 8 p.m.Denver at Oklahoma City, 8 p.m.Dallas at Brooklyn, 8:30 p.m.

COLLEGE BASKETBALL

Wichita State names Isaac Brown as head coach

Isaac Brown will be introduced Monday as the head men's basketball coach at Wichita State.BASKETBALL-NCAAB-WICH-BROWN, Field Level Media

Paul Weir out as New Mexico coach

Paul Weir will not return next season as men's basketball coach at New Mexico.BASKETBALL-NCAAB-UNM-WEIR, Field Level Media

Saturday game coverage:

No. 3 Michigan at Indiana, NoonNo. 14 Texas at No. 18 Texas Tech, NoonNo. 25 Tennessee at Auburn , NoonGeorgetown at DePaul, NoonSyracuse at Georgia Tech, NoonSouth Carolina at Georgia, 1 p.m.No. 5 Illinois at No. 23 Wisconsin, 2 p.m.LSU at No. 20 Arkansas, 2 p.m.Washington at Arizona, 2 p.m.Miami at Clemson, 2 p.m.Notre Dame at Boston College, 2 p.m.Marquette at Connecticut, 2:30 p.m.Oklahoma State at No. 7 Oklahoma, 3 p.m.Ole Miss at Vanderbilt, 3:30 p.m.Kansas State at No. 10 West Virginia, 4 p.m.No. 11 Florida State at North Carolina, 4 p.m.Wake Forest at No. 16 Virginia Tech, 4 p.m.Boise State at No. 22 San Diego State, 4 p.m.Oregon at Cal, 4 p.m.Florida at Kentucky, 4 p.m.No. 13 Creighton at Xavier, 5 p.m.No. 6 Alabama at Mississippi State, 6 p.m.Southern Illinois at No. 21 Loyola Chicago, 6 p.m.Louisville at Duke, 6 p.m.TCU at Iowa State , 6 p.m.Oregon State at Stanford, 6:30 p.m.Minnesota at Nebraska, 7 p.m.No. 2 Baylor at No. 17 Kansas, 8 p.m.No. 19 Southern California at Utah, 8 p.m.Washington State at Arizona State, 9 p.m.Loyola Marymount at No. 1 Gonzaga, 10 p.m.UCLA at Colorado , 10 p.m.

FOOTBALL

NFL

NFL notebook

News and notes from around the league.FOOTBALL-NFL-NOTEBOOK, Field Level Media\

COLLEGE FOOTBALL

Five-star QB Ty Simpson commits to Alabama

Five-star quarterback prospect Ty Simpson committed to Alabama.FOOTBALL-NCAAF-ALA-TY-SIMPSON, Field Level Media

ICE HOCKEY

NHL

Penguins tab Chris Pryor as director of player personnel

The Pittsburgh Penguins named Chris Pryor as the team's director of player personnel on Saturday.ICEHOCKEY-NHL-PIT-PRYOR, Field Level Media

Sabres G Linus Ullmark out at least one month

Buffalo Sabres goaltender Linus Ullmark will be sidelined at least one month with a lower-body injury, coach Ralph Krueger announced Saturday. HOCKEY-NFL-BUF-ULLMARK, Field Level Media

Maple Leafs' Auston Matthews (wrist) out vs. Oilers

Toronto Maple Leafs star forward Auston Matthews has been ruled out of Saturday's game against the host Edmonton Oilers, coach Sheldon Keefe announced. HOCKEY-NFL-TOR-MATTHEWS, Field Level Media

Saturday game coverage:

Philadelphia at Buffalo, 1 p.m.Washington at New Jersey, 1 p.m.Calgary at Ottawa, 1 p.m.Columbus at Nashville, 3 p.m.Toronto at Edmonton, 7 p.m.Pittsburgh at N.Y. Islanders, 7 p.m.Dallas at Tampa Bay, 7 p.m.Carolina at Florida, 7 p.m.Detroit at Chicago, 8 p.m.Los Angeles at Minnesota, 8 p.m.Colorado at Arizona, 9 p.m.Vegas at Anaheim, 10 p.m.Montreal at Winnipeg, 10 p.m.St. Louis at San Jose, 10:30 p.m.

TENNIS

ATP roundup

Recapping play at Singapore; Montpellier, France; Cordoba, Argentina.TENNIS-ATP-ROUNDUP, Field Level Media

WTA roundup

Coverage of play from Adelaide, Australia.TENNIS-WTA-ROUNDUP, Field Level Media

Iga Swiatek latest to pull out of Qatar Open

French Open champion Iga Swiatek withdrew from the Qatar Open, the latest woman to pull out of the tournament.TENNIS-WTA-SWIATEK-QATAR-OPEN, Field Level Media

Gilles Simon takes break from tennis, cites mental health

Frenchman Gilles Simon said he is taking a break from competitive tennis for mental-health purposes. TENNIS-ATP-GILLES-SIMON, Field Level Media

GOLF

WGC-Workday Championship

Coverage of the third round of the WGC-Workday Championship in Florida. GOLF-PGA-WGC-WORKDAY, Field Level Media

PGA Puerto Rico Open

Coverage of the PGA's Puerto Rico Open.GOLF-PGA-PUERTO-RICO, Field Level Media

Gainbridge LPGA

Coverage of the third round of the Gainbridge LPGA in Florida.GOLF-LPGA-GAINBRIDGE, Field Level Media

Champions Cologuard Classic,

Coverage of the second round of the PGA Champions Tour's Cologuard Classic in Tucson, Ariz.GOLF-CHAMP-COLOGUARD, Field Level Media

MOTORSPORTS

NASCAR Xfinity Series at Homestead-Miami, 4:30 p.m.

FIGHTING

UFC Fight Night at Las Vegas, 8 p.m.

Canelo Alvarez vs. Avni Yildirim, ~10 p.m.

ESPORTS

ESPORTS EVENT COVERAGE:

FIFAe Club World Cup,

CS:GO -- Intel Extreme Masters Season XV World Championship

Call of Duty League -- Super Week

LoL - League Championship Series Spring Split (North America)

