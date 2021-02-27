Please contact Derek Harper (dharper@fieldlevelmedia.com / 425-753-6939) or Jeff Reynolds (jreynolds@fieldlevelmedia.com / 773-209-2018) for information regarding planned content or breaking news coverage.
BASKETBALL
NBA
Saturday game coverage:
Cleveland at Philadelphia, 7 p.m.Minnesota at Washington, 7 p.m.Indiana at New York, 8 p.m.Utah at Orlando, 8 p.m.New Orleans at San Antonio, 8 p.m.Denver at Oklahoma City, 8 p.m.Dallas at Brooklyn, 8:30 p.m.
COLLEGE BASKETBALL
Wichita State names Isaac Brown as head coach
Isaac Brown will be introduced Monday as the head men's basketball coach at Wichita State.BASKETBALL-NCAAB-WICH-BROWN, Field Level Media
Paul Weir out as New Mexico coach
Paul Weir will not return next season as men's basketball coach at New Mexico.BASKETBALL-NCAAB-UNM-WEIR, Field Level Media
Saturday game coverage:
No. 3 Michigan at Indiana, NoonNo. 14 Texas at No. 18 Texas Tech, NoonNo. 25 Tennessee at Auburn , NoonGeorgetown at DePaul, NoonSyracuse at Georgia Tech, NoonSouth Carolina at Georgia, 1 p.m.No. 5 Illinois at No. 23 Wisconsin, 2 p.m.LSU at No. 20 Arkansas, 2 p.m.Washington at Arizona, 2 p.m.Miami at Clemson, 2 p.m.Notre Dame at Boston College, 2 p.m.Marquette at Connecticut, 2:30 p.m.Oklahoma State at No. 7 Oklahoma, 3 p.m.Ole Miss at Vanderbilt, 3:30 p.m.Kansas State at No. 10 West Virginia, 4 p.m.No. 11 Florida State at North Carolina, 4 p.m.Wake Forest at No. 16 Virginia Tech, 4 p.m.Boise State at No. 22 San Diego State, 4 p.m.Oregon at Cal, 4 p.m.Florida at Kentucky, 4 p.m.No. 13 Creighton at Xavier, 5 p.m.No. 6 Alabama at Mississippi State, 6 p.m.Southern Illinois at No. 21 Loyola Chicago, 6 p.m.Louisville at Duke, 6 p.m.TCU at Iowa State , 6 p.m.Oregon State at Stanford, 6:30 p.m.Minnesota at Nebraska, 7 p.m.No. 2 Baylor at No. 17 Kansas, 8 p.m.No. 19 Southern California at Utah, 8 p.m.Washington State at Arizona State, 9 p.m.Loyola Marymount at No. 1 Gonzaga, 10 p.m.UCLA at Colorado , 10 p.m.
FOOTBALL
NFL
NFL notebook
News and notes from around the league.FOOTBALL-NFL-NOTEBOOK, Field Level Media\
COLLEGE FOOTBALL
Five-star QB Ty Simpson commits to Alabama
Five-star quarterback prospect Ty Simpson committed to Alabama.FOOTBALL-NCAAF-ALA-TY-SIMPSON, Field Level Media
ICE HOCKEY
NHL
Penguins tab Chris Pryor as director of player personnel
The Pittsburgh Penguins named Chris Pryor as the team's director of player personnel on Saturday.ICEHOCKEY-NHL-PIT-PRYOR, Field Level Media
Sabres G Linus Ullmark out at least one month
Buffalo Sabres goaltender Linus Ullmark will be sidelined at least one month with a lower-body injury, coach Ralph Krueger announced Saturday. HOCKEY-NFL-BUF-ULLMARK, Field Level Media
Maple Leafs' Auston Matthews (wrist) out vs. Oilers
Toronto Maple Leafs star forward Auston Matthews has been ruled out of Saturday's game against the host Edmonton Oilers, coach Sheldon Keefe announced. HOCKEY-NFL-TOR-MATTHEWS, Field Level Media
Saturday game coverage:
Philadelphia at Buffalo, 1 p.m.Washington at New Jersey, 1 p.m.Calgary at Ottawa, 1 p.m.Columbus at Nashville, 3 p.m.Toronto at Edmonton, 7 p.m.Pittsburgh at N.Y. Islanders, 7 p.m.Dallas at Tampa Bay, 7 p.m.Carolina at Florida, 7 p.m.Detroit at Chicago, 8 p.m.Los Angeles at Minnesota, 8 p.m.Colorado at Arizona, 9 p.m.Vegas at Anaheim, 10 p.m.Montreal at Winnipeg, 10 p.m.St. Louis at San Jose, 10:30 p.m.
TENNIS
ATP roundup
Recapping play at Singapore; Montpellier, France; Cordoba, Argentina.TENNIS-ATP-ROUNDUP, Field Level Media
WTA roundup
Coverage of play from Adelaide, Australia.TENNIS-WTA-ROUNDUP, Field Level Media
Iga Swiatek latest to pull out of Qatar Open
French Open champion Iga Swiatek withdrew from the Qatar Open, the latest woman to pull out of the tournament.TENNIS-WTA-SWIATEK-QATAR-OPEN, Field Level Media
Gilles Simon takes break from tennis, cites mental health
Frenchman Gilles Simon said he is taking a break from competitive tennis for mental-health purposes. TENNIS-ATP-GILLES-SIMON, Field Level Media
GOLF
WGC-Workday Championship
Coverage of the third round of the WGC-Workday Championship in Florida. GOLF-PGA-WGC-WORKDAY, Field Level Media
PGA Puerto Rico Open
Coverage of the PGA's Puerto Rico Open.GOLF-PGA-PUERTO-RICO, Field Level Media
Gainbridge LPGA
Coverage of the third round of the Gainbridge LPGA in Florida.GOLF-LPGA-GAINBRIDGE, Field Level Media
Champions Cologuard Classic,
Coverage of the second round of the PGA Champions Tour's Cologuard Classic in Tucson, Ariz.GOLF-CHAMP-COLOGUARD, Field Level Media
MOTORSPORTS
NASCAR Xfinity Series at Homestead-Miami, 4:30 p.m.
FIGHTING
UFC Fight Night at Las Vegas, 8 p.m.
Canelo Alvarez vs. Avni Yildirim, ~10 p.m.
ESPORTS
ESPORTS EVENT COVERAGE:
FIFAe Club World Cup,
CS:GO -- Intel Extreme Masters Season XV World Championship
Call of Duty League -- Super Week
LoL - League Championship Series Spring Split (North America)
