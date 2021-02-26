Please contact Derek Harper (dharper@fieldlevelmedia.com / 425-753-6939) or Jeff Reynolds (jreynolds@fieldlevelmedia.com / 773-209-2018) for information regarding planned content or breaking news coverage.

BASEBALL 

Braves manager Brian Snitker signed through 2023

Atlanta Braves manager Brian Snikter signed a contract extension through 2023 on Friday. BASEBALL-MLB-ATL-SNITKER, Field Level Media

White Sox sign Cuban pitcher

The Chicago White Sox signed Cuban pitcher Norge Vera on Friday. BASEBALL-MLB-CWS-VERA, Field Level Media

BASKETBALL

NBA

Entering 2021 draft to require player petition

The NBA is countering the NCAA ruling granting an additional year of eligibility to all players with a mandate for players to opt in for the 2021 draft. BASKETBALL-NBA-DRAFT, Field Level Media

Friday game coverage:

Indiana at Boston, 7:30 p.m.Houston at Toronto, 7:30 p.m.Sacramento at Detroit, 8 p.m.Utah at Miami, 8 p.m.Phoenix at Chicago, 8 p.m.L.A. Clippers at Memphis, 8 p.m.Atlanta at Oklahoma City, 8 p.m.Charlotte at Golden State, 10 p.m.Portland at L.A. Lakers, 10 p.m.

WNBA

Atlanta Dream sale unanimously approvedAn investment group featuring former player Renee Montgomery was unanimously approved by the WNBA and NBA Boards of Governors to purchase the Atlanta Dream. 

BASKETBALL-WNBA-ATL-SALE, Field Level Media

COLLEGE BASKETBALL

Friday game coverage:

Purdue at Penn State, 7 p.m.Southern Illinois at No. 21 Loyola Chicago, 9 p.m.

FOOTBALL

NFL

Ravens RT Orlando Brown drawing trade interest

Baltimore Ravens right tackle Orlando Brown insists he's a left tackle. The team is willing to explore trades to allow Brown to find out, but the Ravens intend to return a healthy Ronnie Stanley to left tackle in 2021.FOOTBALL-NFL-BAL-BROWN, Field Level Media

Texans release RB Duke Johnson

Duke Johnson was released by the Houston Texans on Friday, saving the team most of his owed $5.025 million salary for the 2021 season. Next up for the franchise is determining whether to bring back David Johnson.FOOTBALL-NFL-HOU-DUKE-JOHNSON, Field Level Media

Alabama headlines Pro Day calendar

Alabama could challenge the record of six first-round picks from the same school in the same draft. Scouts get a look at the Crimson Tide draft class March 23, the headliner of a 45-day pre-draft campus workout calendar.FOOTBALL-NFL-DRAFT-PRO-DAY, Field Level Media

NFL notebook

News and notes from around the league.FOOTBALL-NFL-NOTEBOOK, Field Level Media

ICE HOCKEY

NHL

Henrik Lundqvist 'months away' from deciding future

Washington Capitals goaltender Henrik Lundqvist said he's not close to deciding anything about his future.ICEHOCKEY-NHL-WAS-LUNDQVIST, Field Level Media

Friday game coverage:

Boston at N.Y. Rangers, 7 p.m.Los Angeles at Minnesota, 8 p.m.Colorado at Arizona, 9 p.m.ICEHOCKEY-NHL-WAS-BUF, Field Level Media

TENNIS

ATP roundup

Recapping play at Singapore; Montpellier, France; Cordoba, Argentina.TENNIS-ATP-ROUNDUP, Field Level Media

WTA roundup

Coverage of play from Adelaide, Australia.

TENNIS-WTA-ROUNDUP, Field Level Media

GOLF

WGC-Workday Championship

Coverage of the second round of the WGC-Workday Championship in Florida. GOLF-PGA-WGC-WORKDAY, Field Level Media

PGA Puerto Rico Open

Coverage of the PGA's Puerto Rico Open.GOLF-PGA-PUERTO-RICO, Field Level Media

Gainbridge LPGA

Coverage of the second round of the Gainbridge LPGA in Florida.GOLF-LPGA-GAINBRIDGE, Field Level Media

ESPORTS

ESPORTS EVENT COVERAGE:

Call of Duty League -- Super Week

Dota Pro Circuit Season 1 North America Upper Division

ESPORTS NEWS:Heroic sign sjuush, refrezh to roster, bench two others ESPORTS-CSGO, Field Level Media

