BASEBALL
Dodgers' Cody Bellinger on schedule Cody Bellinger is on schedule to be ready for Opening Day after offseason shoulder surgery.
BASEBALL-MLB-LAD-BELLINGER, Field Level Media
BASKETBALL
NBA
Russell Westbrook to open school in LAWashington Wizards guard Russell Westbrook said he plans to establish a school in Los Angeles following the blueprint of LeBron James' "I Promise" academy in Akron, Ohio.
BASKETBALL-NBA-WAS-WESTBROOK, Field Level Media
Raptors reportedly willing to deal Kyle LowryPoint guard Kyle Lowry is available in a trade from the Toronto Raptors, according to reports.BASKETBALL-NBA-TOR-LOWRY, Field Level Media
Thursday game coverage:
Dallas at Philadelphia, 7 p.m.Orlando at Brooklyn, 7:30 p.m.Sacramento at New York, 7:30 p.m.L.A. Clippers at Memphis, 8 p.m.Washington at Denver, 9 p.m.New Orleans at Milwaukee, 9:30 p.m.
COLLEGE BASKETBALL
Illinois All-American Ayo Donsumu out with broken noseIllinois guard Ayo Donsumu has a broken nose and might miss Thursday's game against Nebraska while adapting to a face shield. BASKETBALL-NCAAB-ILL-DONSUMU, Field Level Media
Thursday game coverage:
Santa Clara at No. 1 Gonzaga, 7 p.m.No. 9 Iowa at No. 3 Michigan, 7 p.m.Nebraska at No. 5 Illinois, 7 p.m.Western Kentucky at No. 12 Houston, 7 p.m.Washington at Arizona State, 7 p.m.UCLA at Utah, 8 p.m.No. 4 Ohio State at Michigan State, 9 p.m.No. 19 USC at Colorado, 9 p.m.Boise State at No. 22 San Diego State, 9 p.m.Oregon at Stanford, 9 p.m.Northwestern at Minnesota, 9 p.m.Oregon State at Cal, 10 p.m.Washington State at Arizona, 11 p.m.
FOOTBALL
NFL
Report: Seahawks, Russell Wilson headed for divorceA detailed report indicates a looming split between the Seattle Seahawks and quarterback Russell Wilson.
FOOTBALL-NFL-SEA-WILSON, Field Level Media
Vegas favored to land Russell Wilson
Seattle Seahawks quarterback Russell Wilson's next stop is Las Vegas, at least that's the way the oddsmakers see it.
FOOTBALL-NFL-SEA-LVR-WILSON, Field Level Media
Report: J.J. Watt reportedly has $15M-$16M offer
J.J. Watt has received multiple offers in free agency including one worth at least $15 million or $16 million a year, ESPN reported.
FOOTBALL-NFL-HOU-WATT, Field Level Media
NFL notebook
News and notes from around the league.FOOTBALL-NFL-NOTEBOOK, Field Level Media\
ICE HOCKEY
NHL
Sabres star Jack Eichel started season hurt
Buffalo Sabres captain Jack Eichel has struggled to get up to speed following the upper-body injury he sustained prior to training camp, coach Ralph Krueger said Thursday.
ICEHOCKEY-NHL-BUF-EICHEL, Field Level Media
Game coverage Thursday:
Boston at N.Y. Islanders, 7 p.m.Pittsburgh at Washington, 7 p.m.Carolina at Tampa Bay, 7 p.m.Dallas at Florida, 7 p.m.Chicago at Columbus, 7 p.m.Calgary at Ottawa, 7 p.m.New Jersey at Buffalo, 7 p.m.Nashville at Detroit, 7:30 p.m.Montreal at Winnipeg, 8 p.m.Edmonton at Vancouver, 10 p.m.ICEHOCKEY-NHL-WAS-BUF, Field Level Media
TENNIS
ATP roundupRecapping play at Singapore; Montpellier, France; Cordoba, Argentina.TENNIS-ATP-ROUNDUP, Field Level Media
WTA roundup
Coverage of play from Adelaide, Australia.
TENNIS-WTA-ROUNDUP, Field Level Media
GOLF
WGC-Workday Championship
Coverage of the first round of the WGC-Workday Championship in Florida. GOLF-PGA-WGC-WORKDAY, Field Level Media
Patrick Cantlay out of WGC
World No. 7 Patrick Cantlay withdrew from the World Golf Championship before it began Thursday.
GOLF-PGA-CANTLAY, Field Level Media
ESPORTS
ESPORTS EVENT COVERAGE:
Call of Duty League -- Super WeekDota Pro Circuit Season 1 North America Upper Division
ESPORTS NEWS:
Northwestern joins Notre Dame in NCAA football opt outNorthwestern will not participate in the reboot of the NCAA football game by EA sports.
ESPORTS-BIZ, Field Level Media
Team Liquid add Jamppi to Valorant roster
ESPORTS-VALORANT, Field Level Media
