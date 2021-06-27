The Indiana Fever on Sunday waived forward Lauren Cox, the third overall pick of the 2020 WNBA Draft.
Cox, 23, was averaging 1.4 points and 2.0 rebounds in 11 games off the bench this season.
The former Baylor player averaged 2.6 points and 2.7 rebounds in 25 career games with Indiana.
The struggling Fever (1-15) have lost 11 in a row. They return to the court on Thursday against the Connecticut Sun.
