The Dallas Wings rallied from a 20-point deficit to defeat the visiting Indiana Fever 95-91 in overtime Saturday night in Arlington, Texas.
Indiana (5-29) has now lost 16 straight games dating to June 19. The Tulsa Shock own the longest losing streak in WNBA history, reaching 20 games by in 2011.
Forward Kayla Thornton led six players in double figures with 21 points for the Wings (16-16).
Six players also scored in double figures for Indiana, led by guard Lexie Hull with 17 points and Destanni Henderson with 16.
The game was won at the charity stripe. The Wings shot just 41.5 percent from the field but knocked down 34 of their 45 free-throw attempts.
Indiana committed 31 personal fouls.
For a team that has been struggling for almost two months, the Fever jumped on the Wings out of the gate.
After an and-one by Victoria Vivians, the Fever had a 9-3 lead just over three minutes into the game. Indiana finished the first quarter on a 10-2 run to take a 10-point lead into the second frame.
The momentum continued into the second quarter, as the Fever jumped out to a 41-21 lead with 7:07 to play in the first half.
Dallas fought back, cutting the deficit to 12 by halftime.
After trailing 64-54 with 2:24 to go in the third quarter, the Wings asserted their dominance with a 19-8 run to take a 73-72 lead with 5:21 remaining in the game.
Allisha Gray missed a potential game winning 3-pointer for the Wings, sending the game to overtime.
Leading 87-86 with 1:49 to go in the overtime period, Marina Mabrey knocked down a floater to extend the Wings' lead to three.
The Wings were strong on defense in the final two minutes to seal their fourth consecutive win and move closer to a playoff berth.
--Field Level Media
