San Diego Padres shortstop Fernando Tatis Jr. left Saturday's road game against the Cincinnati Reds after falling hard on the left shoulder he partially dislocated back on April 5.
Tatis landed with the left arm fully extended while trying to make a diving stop of a fifth-inning Tyler Naquin single to left. He grabbed the shoulder while he was on the ground and departed the game after consulting with Padres trainers.
The 22-year-old entered Saturday leading the National League in homers (22), RBIs (50), slugging percentage (.677) and OPS (1.036) despite missing 17 games to two trips to the disabled list. He is the early leader at shortstop in the National League All-Star Game voting
--Field Level Media
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.