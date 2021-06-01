Fernando Tatis Jr. was removed from the San Diego Padres' game against the host Chicago Cubs on Tuesday night with right oblique tightness.
The team announced the move was for "precautionary reasons."
Tatis finished the game 0-for-3 at the plate. He flied out to left to lead off the top of the sixth. In the bottom of that inning, Ha-Seong Kim replaced Tatis at shortstop.
In 39 games, Tatis has produced 16 home runs, eight doubles and 37 RBIs while batting .293 for San Diego. He's added 12 stolen bases, tied for the National League lead, and 38 runs scored.
Tatis, 22, agreed to a record 14-year, $340 million contract extension with the Padres before the season.
--Field Level Media
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.