Canadian Felix Auger-Aliassime has withdrawn from the Dubai Tennis Championships on Monday due to a back injury.

Auger-Aliassime is ranked ninth in the world and seeded third in the tournament. He was replaced in the draw by Australian Alexei Popyrin.

The 21-year-old Auger-Aliassime helped Canada win the ATP Cup in January. He continued his good fortune by capturing his first ATP Tour title on Feb. 13 in Rotterdam, Netherlands.

Auger-Aliassime also advanced to the final of the Open 13 Provence in Marseille before falling to Russian Andrey Rublev on Sunday.

