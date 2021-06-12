Third-seeded Felix Auger-Aliassime recorded 13 aces while recording a 6-4, 7-5 victory over American Sam Querrey to move into the title match of the MercedesCup at Stuttgart, Germany.

The Canadian will face Croatia's Marin Cilic in the final. Cilic won 6-3, 1-0 when Austrian wild card Jurij Rodionov retired due to injury after losing the opening game of the second set.

Querrey also had 13 aces and was tied at 5-5 in the second set before Auger-Aliassime won the next two games to clinch the match.

Cilic had seven aces and converted all 13 of his first-serve points in his victory. Rodionov served three aces.

