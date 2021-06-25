The MMA heavyweight division is set for an infusion of energy as Fedor Emelianenko returns to competition after almost two years away.
Emelianenko (39-6 MMA) hasn't been assigned an opponent, but the date and location are set.
It's a Russian reunion as he'll fight Oct. 23 at VTB Arena in Moscow, according to an announcement from Bellator on Friday. Emelianenko was born in Rubizhne, Ukraine, a little more than 500 miles from Moscow.
Emelianenko, 44, last fought in a December 2019 victory over Quinton Jackson at Bellator 237.
His vast collection of fights includes wins over Chael Sonnen and Frank Mir as well as a knockout loss to Ryan Bader.
On Friday, Emelianenko told MMA Junkie he and Bellator will talk about the candidates to be his opponent.
--Field Level Media
