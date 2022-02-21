FC Dallas signed homegrown goalkeeper Antonio Carrera to a three-year deal Monday with club options for 2025 and 2026.

Terms were not disclosed.

Carrera, 17, joined the FC Dallas youth system as a 10-year-old in 2014 and was promoted to the FC Dallas Academy two years later.

Carrera will be on loan with FC Dallas' MLS Next Pro side North Texas SC for the 2022 season but is eligible to be recalled at any point.

Carrera has been called up to the U.S. Men's National Team at the U-15, U-17 and U-20 levels.

--Field Level Media

0
0
0
0
0

Recommended for you

(0) comments

Welcome to the discussion.

Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.

Post a comment
Stop watching this discussion.