FC Dallas signed defender Ema Twumasi to a new three-year contract through the 2024 season with club options for 2025 and 2026.

Twumasi, 24, started 19 of his 23 matches in 2021 and registered his first career assist.

He has appeared in 30 games (20 starts) since Dallas selected him with the 11th pick in the 2018 MLS SuperDraft.

Financial terms of the deal announced Tuesday were not disclosed.

--Field Level Media

