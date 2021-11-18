FC Dallas star Ricardo Pepi was named the 2021 MLS Young Player of the Year on Thursday.

The 18-year-old forward led his club with 13 goals and added three assists in 31 games, including 24 starts.

He recorded his first MLS hat trick against the LA Galaxy on July 24 and scored twice in games against the New England Revolution (June 27) and Austin FC (Aug. 29).

Pepi received 39.47 percent of the votes from MLS players, technical staff and media members. Revolution midfielder Tajon Buchanan was the runner-up at 31.1 percent.

Pepi has produced 15 goals and four assists in 55 matches (28 starts) since making his MLS debut in 2019.

The Young Player of the Year award honors the top player in the league age 22 and under. Players born on or before Jan. 1, 1999 were eligible for selection.

--Field Level Media

0
0
0
0
0

Recommended for you

(0) comments

Welcome to the discussion.

Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.

Post a comment
Stop watching this discussion.