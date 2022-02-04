FC Dallas signed U.S. men's national team winger Paul Arriola to a four-year contract with a club option for the 2026 season.

Financial terms of the deal were not disclosed by the team on Friday.

FC Dallas acquired Arriola from D.C. United on Jan. 26 in exchange for an MLS-record $2 million in general allocation money: $1.5 million in 2022 and $500,000 in 2023.

Arriola, 26, collected six goals and four assists in 20 matches (19 starts) with D.C. United in 2021. His career totals include 20 goals and 16 assists in 89 games (83 starts) since 2017.

Internationally, Arriola has earned 43 caps and scored eight goals with the U.S. squad.

--Field Level Media

