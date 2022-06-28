FC Dallas exercised a permanent transfer for goalkeeper Maarten Paes on Tuesday.

Paes, 24, had been on a short-term loan from Eredivisie side FC Utrecht in his native Netherlands.

He now joins FC Dallas through December 2025 with club options for the 2026 and 2027 seasons.

Paes is 6-3-5 through 14 starts this season with four clean sheets, a 1.00 goals-against average and 28 saves.

--Field Level Media

