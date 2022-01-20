FC Dallas signed goalkeeper Maarten Paes on a short-term loan from FC Utrecht of the Dutch Eredivisie.

The deal announced Thursday runs through July 2022 and includes an option to exercise a permanent transfer.

Paes, 23, will occupy an international roster slot with the MLS club.

"We've got ourselves a shot-stopper," FC Dallas posted on Twitter.

The Netherlands native spent the past four seasons with Utrecht, appearing in 48 matches.

--Field Level Media

