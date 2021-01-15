FC Dallas announced Friday that they have acquired Venezuelan forward Freddy Vargas on loan from Deportivo Lara.

The MLS club said it has the option to purchase the 21-year-old Vargas in December.

Vargas is slated to occupy an international player slot.

Vargas appeared in 113 matches against all competitions in four seasons for first division Deportivo Lara. According to FC Dallas, he had five goals and four assists for the Venezuelan squad.

He also has been a member of the Venezuelan under-20 national team.

