FC Cincinnati midfielder/forward Calvin Harris is expected to be sidelined for six-to-eight weeks following a surgical procedure on his knee, the club announced Wednesday.
The procedure was performed Wednesday morning by FC Cincinnati Chief Medical Officer Dr. Matthew Busam at Mercy Health -- West Hospital in Cincinnati.
Harris, 21, has recorded two shots on goal during four appearances (three starts) this season.
Forward Franko Kovacevic has been removed from the injury list and added to the active roster for Cincinnati (1-4-1, 4 points), which will host the Colorado Rapids (4-2-1, 13 points) on Saturday.
--Field Level Media
