FC Cincinnati signed midfielder Kyle Scott on Tuesday through the 2022 season with club options through 2024.
The 23-year-old Scott was with FC Cincinnati during the preseason on a trial basis but didn't sign a contract.
Scott's contract with English club Newcastle United recently expired. He joined Newcastle in the summer of 2019 but didn't make any appearance for the top-level team. He played in 17 matches for the under-23 club.
Scott hasn't appeared in a match since November 2020, according to Major League Soccer.
The 5-foot-7 Scott also had made appearances on the United States under-18 and under-20 national teams.
Scott, who was born in the United Kingdom, is a dual citizen of England and the U.S.
Cincinnati hosts Inter Miami CF on Saturday.
