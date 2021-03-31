FC Cincinnati acquired winger Isaac Atanga of Ghana on a transfer from Denmark's FC Nordsjaelland.
Atanga, 20, signed a three-year contract with two additional option years, the MLS club announced Wednesday.
He will occupy an international roster slot and join the 2021 roster upon receipt of his international paperwork.
"We have been working to add a winger that provides a different playing profile than the players that are currently on our roster," Cincinnati general manager Gerard Nijkamp said in a release. "Isaac is a player that attacks the opponent with pace and will create goal scoring opportunities by getting in behind the defense. We're excited for Isaac to join our club and look forward to welcoming him to Cincinnati."
Atanga scored five goals in 19 appearances (10 starts) this season in the Danish Superliga. He has 12 goals and five assists in 58 career appearances across all competitions for FC Nordsjaelland.
--Field Level Media
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.