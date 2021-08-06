FC Cincinnati signed English defender Tyler Blackett until the end of the 2022 season from English second division side Nottingham Forest.
FC Cincinnati also have an option to extend the deal through 2023.
"We are delighted to have signed Tyler Blackett to our squad," Cincinnati general manager Gerard Nijkamp said in a release. "A player of his caliber is a welcome addition to our 2021 roster. His experience at the top levels of professional soccer shows his quality and what he can bring to FC Cincinnati."
Blackett, 27, made 14 appearances for Nottingham Forest this past season. He spent the previous four campaigns at Reading, making 110 appearances.
The defender has never scored as a professional.
--Field Level Media
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.