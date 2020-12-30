FC Cincinnati signed Cody Cropper as the team's fourth goalkeeper on Wednesday while also announcing midfielder Ben Mines has agreed to a contract.
Cropper, 27, spent the 2020 season with the Houston Dynamo but did not appear in a match. The former United States youth international made 36 starts over the previous four seasons with the New England Revolution.
FC Cincinnati's other goalkeepers are Ben Lundt, Beckham Sunderland and Przemyslaw Tyton.
Mines, 20, was selected in the End-Of-Year Waivers Draft earlier this offseason. He signed a Homegrown contract with the New York Red Bulls in 2017 and has two goals and an assist in 262 MLS minutes.
The Red Bulls declined his 2021 contract option, making Mines available for the Waiver Draft, where he was the only player selected.
--Field Level Media
