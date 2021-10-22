Sorry, an error occurred.
FC Cincinnati defender Nick Hagglund had successful surgery to fix a broken wrist on Thursday, and he will miss the rest of the season.
The club revealed that Hagglund broke the wrist during training Thursday morning.
Hagglund, 29, is in his third season with the club after spending five years with Toronto FC. He is a Cincinnati native and stayed local for college, attending Xavier.
Hagglund appeared in 24 matches this season, starting 17. He scored one goal, the seventh of his MLS career in 145 matches, including 112 starts.
--Field Level Media
