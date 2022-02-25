FC Cincinnati acquired Junior Moreno from D.C. United on Friday and promptly signed the midfielder to a one-year contract with an option for the 2023 season.
Financial terms of the contract were not disclosed by FC Cincinnati.
In exchange for Moreno, D.C. United received $250,000 in general allocation money with a possibility of $175,000 more in undisclosed performance-based incentives.
"I'd like to welcome Junior Moreno to FC Cincinnati. His experience, both in MLS and internationally, will be a valuable addition to our group," FC Cincinnati general manager Chris Albright said.
Moreno, 28, collected one goal and three assists in 28 games (25 starts) last season. He had one goal and nine assists in 97 MLS matches (91 starts) in four seasons with D.C. United.
Cincinnati begins the season Saturday night at Austin FC.
--Field Level Media
