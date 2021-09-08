Florida Atlantic quarterback N'Kosi Perry has signed what is believed to be the first name, image and likeness deal for a college athlete with an alcohol business.

The Islamorada Beer Company, a brewery and distillery in the Florida Keys, announced the deal on Wednesday.

"We are happy to announce, Islamorada Beverages is the first Alcohol Company to endorse an NCAA Athlete through the NIL," the company posted on Twitter, along with a couple of photos of Perry.

Perry, 23, is a graduate student at FAU who played the past three seasons with the Miami Hurricanes. He made his Owls debut last Saturday in a 35-14 loss to Florida, completing 19 of 33 passes for 261 yards and one touchdown.

