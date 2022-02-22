New York Knicks center Mitchell Robinson said on social media Monday that his father has gone missing and asked the public for help locating him.

The Escambia County Sheriff's Office in Florida posted a "missing endangered adult" report on Feb. 13, saying 39-year-old Mitchell Robinson Jr. was last seen on Feb. 11.

Robinson confirmed via Snapchat and Instagram stories that the man is his father.

"Don't know a place the devil will hide you..." Robinson wrote on top of a photo of him driving at night. "Come home pops."

Robinson, 23, is in his fourth season with New York after the Knicks selected him in the second round of the 2018 NBA Draft.

--Field Level Media

