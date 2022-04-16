The Boston Bruins scored two goals in the opening minutes of regulation Saturday, then held on to not only beat the visiting Pittsburgh Penguins 2-1 but also to clinch a playoff spot.
Boston (46-24-5, 97 points) still has a chance to move up from a wild-card spot in the Atlantic Division.
Trent Frederic and Erik Haula scored within just a tick past two minutes into the game for the Bruins, who snapped what had been their longest losing streak of the season, a three-game skid.
Boston goaltender Jeremy Swayman, playing with Linus Ullmark injured, made 23 saves.
The Bruins won despite going 0 for 2 on the power play, extending their drought with the man-advantage to 0 for 25 over seven games.
Danton Heinen scored for the Penguins (43-23-11, 97 points), who dropped to 3-5-1 in their past nine games. They wrapped up a playoff berth in their previous game but are in danger of falling into a wild-card spot.
Pittsburgh goaltender Casey DeSmith had 27 saves in his first start since the team announced that No. 1 netminder Tristan Jarry is out week-to-week because of a lower-body injury that is believed to be a broken foot.
Penguins center Evgeni Malkin served the third game of a four-game suspension for a cross-checking incident.
The Bruins struck early.
Frederic made it 1-0 just 49 seconds into regulation. After Craig Smith's shot from the left-wing boards, Frederic got to the rebound and scored on a backhander.
The puck was pinballing around the crease area in front of DeSmith when Haula got his stick on it. The puck went in off Pittsburgh defenseman Marcus Pettersson at 2:01 to make it 2-0.
Heinen scored for the third straight game and reached a career high with his 17th goal of the season at 5:38 of the second. He took a drop pass from Teddy Blueger and, from above the hash marks, scored on a screened shot that sailed over Swayman's glove to make it 2-1.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.