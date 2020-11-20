Maria Fassi received a spot in next month's U.S. Women's Open on Thursday when China's Shanshan Feng withdrew.
The final women's major of 2020 will take place Dec. 10-13 at Champions Golf Club in Houston.
"I was pretty sad honestly," Fassi told Golfweek of potentially missing the event. "For me, the U.S. Open is the one that I look forward to the most."
Fassi said she was recently 14th on the alternate list, but she has continued to inch closer to the 156-player field with the coronavirus pandemic impacting travel schedules. The alternate list is determined by the Rolex Rankings.
Fassi tied for 12th at last year's U.S. Women's Open at the Country Club of Charleston (S.C.).
The current alternate list:
Thailand's Pajaree Anannarukarn
South Korea's Ju Young Pak
South Korea's Da Been Heo
Japan's Kana Mikashima
South Korea's Jeong Eun Lee
South Korea's Seo Jin Park
South Korea's Hee-Kyung Bae
Sweden's Linnea Strom
South Korea's Han Sol Ji
Thailand's Patty Tavatanakit
--Field Level Media
