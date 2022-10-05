A Dallas man who caught Aaron Judge's American League record-breaking 62nd home run ball on Tuesday night said he has not decided what to do with the historic souvenir.
Cory Youmans was sitting in the front row of Section 31 in left field at Globe Life Field in Arlington, Texas, when he snared Judge's leadoff blast on the fly.
Surrounded by security personnel as he took the baseball to be authenticated, Youmans was asked about his plans for the potentially seven-figure prize.
"Good question. I haven't thought about it," said Youmans, part of a record crowd of 38,832 fans at the 3-year-old stadium.
Judge confirmed after the Yankees' 3-2 loss that he did not have the baseball.
"I don't know where it's at," said Judge, who broke former Yankees slugger Roger Maris' 1961 AL record.
"We'll see what happens with that. It would be great to get it back, but that's a souvenir for a fan. He made a great catch out there, and they've got every right to it."
--Field Level Media
