Atlanta Falcons wide receiver Russell Gage is week-to-week with an ankle injury.
Falcons head coach Arthur Smith said Wednesday Gage will be very limited this week and has a small chance of playing in Week 3 against the New York Giants (0-2).
Starting cornerback A.J. Terrell's status this Sunday also is in doubt with a concussion. He left last Sunday's game against Tampa Bay.
Gage was held without a catch in Week 1 and hauled in five passes for 28 yards last week.
Terrell has nine tackles and two passes defensed in two starts.
The Falcons are 0-2.
--Field Level Media
