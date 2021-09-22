NFL: Cleveland Browns at Atlanta Falcons

Atlanta Falcons wide receiver Russell Gage is week-to-week with an ankle injury.

Falcons head coach Arthur Smith said Wednesday Gage will be very limited this week and has a small chance of playing in Week 3 against the New York Giants (0-2).

Starting cornerback A.J. Terrell's status this Sunday also is in doubt with a concussion. He left last Sunday's game against Tampa Bay.

Gage was held without a catch in Week 1 and hauled in five passes for 28 yards last week.

Terrell has nine tackles and two passes defensed in two starts.

The Falcons are 0-2.

