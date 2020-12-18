Atlanta Falcons wide receiver Julio Jones will miss his second straight game Sunday with a hamstring injury, interim head coach Raheem Morris confirmed Friday.
The seven-time Pro Bowl selection has missed four games, scattered through the season, with the nagging injury. The Falcons (4-9) are 1-3 with Jones on the sideline, including last Sunday's 20-17 loss to the Los Angeles Chargers.
Jones, 31, has 51 receptions for 771 yards in nine starts this season, his lowest totals since a foot injury limited him to five games in 2013.
He is the franchise's all-time leader in receptions (848) and receiving yards (12,896) and ranks No. 2 in touchdown catches with 60, three behind Roddy White.
In Jones' absence, Calvin Ridley and Russell Gage will be Matt Ryan's go-to targets Sunday against the visiting Tampa Bay Buccaneers (8-5). Ridley was a limited participant in practice Thursday with a foot injury.
--Field Level Media
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.