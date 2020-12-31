The Atlanta Falcons were working from home Thursday morning after a positive COVID-19 test.
"The organization was informed of one positive COVID-19 test from a member of the Atlanta Falcons," the team said in a statement. "Contact tracing protocols have commenced and at this time the team has stopped all in-person work at IBM Performance Field with all operations conducted virtually on Thursday."
The team did not state who tested positive.
The Falcons (4-11) are scheduled to conclude the regular season on Sunday against the Buccaneers (10-5) in Tampa, Fla.
