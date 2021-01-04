Atlanta Falcons backup quarterback Matt Schaub plans to retire from the NFL, team owner Arthur Blank said Monday.
The 39-year-old Schaub started only three games over the last six seasons but remained in the league as a knowledgeable reserve and mentor to younger players. He spent the past four seasons in Atlanta, where his career started in 2004 as a third-round pick out of Virginia.
In 155 games (93 starts), Schaub passed for 25,467 yards, 136 touchdowns and 91 interceptions. He also rushed for 353 yards and four touchdowns.
Schaub served as the Houston Texans' primary starter from 2007-12. He is the Texans' all-time leader with 23,221 passing yards, ahead of second-place Deshaun Watson (14,539). He also is the franchise leader with 124 passing touchdowns, ahead of Watson (104).
--Field Level Media
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.