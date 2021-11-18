Nov 18, 2021; Atlanta, Georgia, USA; Atlanta Falcons tight end Kyle Pitts (8) reacts after the New England Patriots defeated the Falcons at Mercedes-Benz Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Dale Zanine-USA TODAY Sports
Nov 18, 2021; Atlanta, Georgia, USA; New England Patriots running back Rhamondre Stevenson (38) runs past Atlanta Falcons defensive tackle Mike Pennel (98) during the second half at Mercedes-Benz Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Dale Zanine-USA TODAY Sports
Nov 18, 2021; Atlanta, Georgia, USA; Atlanta Falcons mascot Freddie Falcon wears an Atlanta Braves jersey against the New England Patriots in the second half at Mercedes-Benz Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Brett Davis-USA TODAY Sports
Nov 18, 2021; Atlanta, Georgia, USA; New England Patriots running back Damien Harris (37) runs the ball against the Atlanta Falcons in the second half at Mercedes-Benz Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Brett Davis-USA TODAY Sports
Nov 18, 2021; Atlanta, Georgia, USA; New England Patriots linebacker Kyle Van Noy (53) celebrates after an interception for a touchdown against the Atlanta Falcons in the second half at Mercedes-Benz Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Brett Davis-USA TODAY Sports
Nov 18, 2021; Atlanta, Georgia, USA; New England Patriots head coach Bill Belichick on the sideline against the Atlanta Falcons in the second half at Mercedes-Benz Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Brett Davis-USA TODAY Sports
Nov 18, 2021; Atlanta, Georgia, USA; New England Patriots quarterback Mac Jones (10) throws a pass against the Atlanta Falcons during the second half at Mercedes-Benz Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Dale Zanine-USA TODAY Sports
Nov 18, 2021; Atlanta, Georgia, USA; New England Patriots cornerback J.C. Jackson (27) runs after intercepting a pass against the Atlanta Falcons during the fourth quarter at Mercedes-Benz Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Dale Zanine-USA TODAY Sports
Nov 18, 2021; Atlanta, Georgia, USA; Atlanta Falcons wide receiver Tajae Sharpe (4) is tackled by New England Patriots safety Adrian Phillips (21) and linebacker Kyle Van Noy (53) during the second half at Mercedes-Benz Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Dale Zanine-USA TODAY Sports
Nov 18, 2021; Atlanta, Georgia, USA; New England Patriots head coach Bill Belichick walks on the field as his players react behind him after the Patriots defeated the Atlanta Falcons at Mercedes-Benz Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Dale Zanine-USA TODAY Sports
Nov 18, 2021; Atlanta, Georgia, USA; Atlanta Falcons quarterback Matt Ryan (2) makes a signal at the line against the New England Patriots in the first quarter at Mercedes-Benz Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Brett Davis-USA TODAY Sports
Nov 18, 2021; Atlanta, Georgia, USA; Atlanta Falcons quarterback Matt Ryan (2) throws against the New England Patriots in the first quarter at Mercedes-Benz Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Brett Davis-USA TODAY Sports
Nov 18, 2021; Atlanta, Georgia, USA; New England Patriots running back Damien Harris (37) runs the ball against the Atlanta Falcons in the first quarter at Mercedes-Benz Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Brett Davis-USA TODAY Sports
Nov 18, 2021; Atlanta, Georgia, USA; Atlanta Falcons head coach Arthur Smith on the sideline against the New England Patriots in the second quarter at Mercedes-Benz Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Brett Davis-USA TODAY Sports
Nov 18, 2021; Atlanta, Georgia, USA; New England Patriots running back Brandon Bolden (25) runs the ball against the Atlanta Falcons in the second quarter at Mercedes-Benz Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Brett Davis-USA TODAY Sports
Nov 18, 2021; Atlanta, Georgia, USA; Atlanta Falcons running back Wayne Gallman (25) is tackled by New England Patriots linebacker Matthew Judon (9) in the first quarter at Mercedes-Benz Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Brett Davis-USA TODAY Sports
Nov 18, 2021; Atlanta, Georgia, USA; NFL New England Patriots wide receiver Nelson Agholor (15) reacts with quarterback Mac Jones (10) after catching a touchdown pass against the Atlanta Falcons during the first half at Mercedes-Benz Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Dale Zanine-USA TODAY Sports
Nov 18, 2021; Atlanta, Georgia, USA; New England Patriots linebacker Kyle Van Noy (53) sacks Atlanta Falcons quarterback Matt Ryan (2) during the first half at Mercedes-Benz Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Dale Zanine-USA TODAY Sports
Nov 18, 2021; Atlanta, Georgia, USA; NFL New England Patriots quarterback Mac Jones (10) is sacked by Atlanta Falcons linebacker Foyesade Oluokun (54) during the first half at Mercedes-Benz Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Dale Zanine-USA TODAY Sports
Nov 18, 2021; Atlanta, Georgia, USA; New England Patriots quarterback Mac Jones (10) throws against the Atlanta Falcons in the second quarter at Mercedes-Benz Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Brett Davis-USA TODAY Sports
Nov 18, 2021; Atlanta, Georgia, USA; New England Patriots quarterback Mac Jones (10) celebrates after a touchdown pass with center David Andrews (60) and offensive tackle Trent Brown (77) against the Atlanta Falcons in the second quarter at Mercedes-Benz Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Brett Davis-USA TODAY Sports
Nov 18, 2021; Atlanta, Georgia, USA; New England Patriots running back Damien Harris (37) runs after a catch against the Atlanta Falcons in the second quarter at Mercedes-Benz Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Brett Davis-USA TODAY Sports
Nov 18, 2021; Atlanta, Georgia, USA; New England Patriots quarterback Mac Jones (10) throws against the Atlanta Falcons in the first quarter at Mercedes-Benz Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Brett Davis-USA TODAY Sports
Nov 18, 2021; Atlanta, Georgia, USA; New England Patriots safety Kyle Dugger (23) tackles Atlanta Falcons wide receiver Russell Gage (14) in the first quarter at Mercedes-Benz Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Brett Davis-USA TODAY Sports
Nov 18, 2021; Atlanta, Georgia, USA; New England Patriots running back Damien Harris (37) runs the ball against the Atlanta Falcons in the first quarter at Mercedes-Benz Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Brett Davis-USA TODAY Sports
Nov 18, 2021; Atlanta, Georgia, USA; Atlanta Falcons quarterback Matt Ryan (2) throws against the New England Patriots in the first quarter at Mercedes-Benz Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Brett Davis-USA TODAY Sports
Nov 18, 2021; Atlanta, Georgia, USA; New England Patriots tight end Jonnu Smith (81) breaks the tackle of Atlanta Falcons linebacker James Vaughters (93) in the first quarter at Mercedes-Benz Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Brett Davis-USA TODAY Sports
Nov 18, 2021; Atlanta, Georgia, USA; Atlanta Falcons quarterback Matt Ryan (2) throws against the New England Patriots in the first quarter at Mercedes-Benz Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Brett Davis-USA TODAY Sports
Nov 18, 2021; Atlanta, Georgia, USA; NFL New England Patriots running back Damien Harris (37) is tackled by Atlanta Falcons safety Erik Harris (23) during the first quarter at Mercedes-Benz Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Dale Zanine-USA TODAY Sports
Nov 18, 2021; Atlanta, Georgia, USA; NFL Atlanta Falcons running back Mike Davis (28) is tackled by New England Patriots linebacker Dont'a Hightower (54) and linebacker Matthew Judon (9) during the first quarter at Mercedes-Benz Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Dale Zanine-USA TODAY Sports
Nov 18, 2021; Atlanta, Georgia, USA; NFL Atlanta Falcons quarterback Matt Ryan (2) passes against the New England Patriots during the first quarter at Mercedes-Benz Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Dale Zanine-USA TODAY Sports
Nov 18, 2021; Atlanta, Georgia, USA; NFL New England Patriots quarterback Mac Jones (10) passes the ball against the Atlanta Falcons during the first quarter at Mercedes-Benz Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Dale Zanine-USA TODAY Sports
Nov 18, 2021; Atlanta, Georgia, USA; NFL analyst Joe Thomas before a game between the New England Patriots and Atlanta Falcons in the first quarter at Mercedes-Benz Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Brett Davis-USA TODAY Sports
Nov 18, 2021; Atlanta, Georgia, USA; NFL analyst Steve Smith before a game between the New England Patriots and Atlanta Falcons in the first quarter at Mercedes-Benz Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Brett Davis-USA TODAY Sports
Nov 18, 2021; Atlanta, Georgia, USA; NFL Network reporter Colleen Wolfe on the set on the field prior to the Atlanta Falcons game against the New England Patriots at Mercedes-Benz Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Dale Zanine-USA TODAY Sports
Nov 18, 2021; Atlanta, Georgia, USA; Atlanta Falcons place kicker Younghoe Koo (7) warms up on the field prior to the game against the New England Patriots at Mercedes-Benz Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Dale Zanine-USA TODAY Sports
Mac Jones passed for 207 yards as the New England Patriots stretched their winning streak to five with a 25-0 victory over the host Atlanta Falcons on Thursday night.
Nick Folk kicked four field goals and Kyle Van Noy returned an interception for a touchdown and had two sacks for the Patriots (7-4). Jones completed 22 of 26 passes, threw one TD pass and was intercepted once for New England, which has outscored its opponents 175-50 during the five-game span.
Matt Ryan connected on 19 of 28 passes for 153 yards and two interceptions for the Falcons (4-6), who failed to score a touchdown for the second straight game. Atlanta has been outscored 68-3 in back-to-back losses to the Dallas Cowboys and New England.
The contest also marked the first time the Falcons have been blanked at home since falling 33-0 to the Los Angeles Rams on Oct. 9, 1988.
J.C. Jackson, Devin McCourty and Adrian Phillips also had interceptions for the Patriots, who outgained the Falcons 308 yards to 165.
New England has defeated Atlanta seven straight times, including overcoming a 25-point, third-quarter deficit to post a 34-28 overtime victory in the Super Bowl following the 2016 season.
The Falcons had chances to get back in the game but came up empty each time.
Trailing by 13, Atlanta was at the New England 16-yard line late in the third quarter, but Qadree Ollison was stopped for no gain on fourth-and-1 with 52 seconds left.
Three minutes into the fourth quarter, Ryan was picked off by McCourty at the New England 22. The Patriots cashed that into Folk's 53-yard field goal to increase their lead to 16-0 with 6:39 remaining.
Folk added a 33-yard field goal with 1:55 left, and Van Noy intercepted Atlanta backup Josh Rosen and returned it 35 yards for his fourth career touchdown.
Jones completed 14 of 15 passes for 136 yards and one touchdown as New England led 13-0 at halftime.
Folk kicked a 32-yard field with 5:15 left in the first quarter before Jones made it 10-0 with a 19-yard scoring pass to Nelson Agholor with 13:44 remaining in the first half. Folk also booted a 44-yard field goal as time expired before the break.
Atlanta reached the New England 14 midway through the second quarter but Ryan was sacked on third-and-1 by Van Noy for a loss of 13 yards. Younghoe Koo then connected on a 45-yard field goal, but an illegal-formation penalty nullified it, and Koo then narrowly missed wide left from 50 with 6:19 left.
