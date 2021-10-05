Oct 24, 2021; Miami Gardens, Florida, USA; Atlanta Falcons kicker Younghoe Koo (7) celebrates with teammates after kicking the game winning field goal against the Miami Dolphins during the second half at Hard Rock Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Jasen Vinlove-USA TODAY Sports
Oct 24, 2021; Miami Gardens, Florida, USA; Atlanta Falcons running back Cordarrelle Patterson (84) runs the ball against the Miami Dolphins during the second half at Hard Rock Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Jasen Vinlove-USA TODAY Sports
Oct 24, 2021; Miami Gardens, Florida, USA; Atlanta Falcons quarterback Matt Ryan (2) attempts a pass against the Miami Dolphins during the second half at Hard Rock Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Jasen Vinlove-USA TODAY Sports
Oct 24, 2021; Miami Gardens, Florida, USA; A young Miami Dolphins fan holds a 305 towel in the stands during the second half between the Miami Dolphins and the Atlanta Falcons at Hard Rock Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Jasen Vinlove-USA TODAY Sports
Oct 24, 2021; Miami Gardens, Florida, USA; Atlanta Falcons head coach Arthur Smith walks on the field during the second half against the Miami Dolphins at Hard Rock Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Jasen Vinlove-USA TODAY Sports
Oct 24, 2021; Miami Gardens, Florida, USA; Atlanta Falcons tight end Kyle Pitts (8) lines up prior to a play in the second half against the Miami Dolphins at Hard Rock Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Jasen Vinlove-USA TODAY Sports
Oct 24, 2021; Miami Gardens, Florida, USA; Atlanta Falcons head coach Arthur Smith reacts during the second half against the Miami Dolphins at Hard Rock Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Jasen Vinlove-USA TODAY Sports
Oct 24, 2021; Miami Gardens, Florida, USA; Atlanta Falcons kicker Younghoe Koo (7) kicks the game-winning field goal against the Miami Dolphins during the fourth quarter of the game at Hard Rock Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Sam Navarro-USA TODAY Sports
Oct 24, 2021; Miami Gardens, Florida, USA; A Miami Dolphins fan reacts during the second half between the Miami Dolphins and the Atlanta Falcons at Hard Rock Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Jasen Vinlove-USA TODAY Sports
Oct 24, 2021; Miami Gardens, Florida, USA; Atlanta Falcons kicker Younghoe Koo (7) celebrates after kicking the game winning field goal against the Miami Dolphins during the second half at Hard Rock Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Jasen Vinlove-USA TODAY Sports
Oct 24, 2021; Miami Gardens, Florida, USA; Miami Dolphins tight end Mike Gesicki (88) celebrates in the stands after scoring a touchdown against the Atlanta Falcons during the third quarter of the game at Hard Rock Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Sam Navarro-USA TODAY Sports
Oct 24, 2021; Miami Gardens, Florida, USA; Miami Dolphins tight end Mike Gesicki (88) makes a catch over Atlanta Falcons cornerback Fabian Moreau (22) for a touchdown in the third quarter of the game at Hard Rock Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Sam Navarro-USA TODAY Sports
Oct 24, 2021; Miami Gardens, Florida, USA; Miami Dolphins tight end Mike Gesicki (88) celebrates with quarterback Tua Tagovailoa (1) after scoring a touchdown against the Atlanta Falcons during 4th third quarter of the game at Hard Rock Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Sam Navarro-USA TODAY Sports
Oct 24, 2021; Miami Gardens, Florida, USA; Miami Dolphins running back Salvon Ahmed (26) runs with the football against the Atlanta Falcons during the second quarter of the game at Hard Rock Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Sam Navarro-USA TODAY Sports
Oct 24, 2021; Miami Gardens, Florida, USA; Atlanta Falcons wide receiver Olamide Zaccheaus (17) runs with the football against Miami Dolphins cornerback Xavien Howard (25) during the second quarter of the game at Hard Rock Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Sam Navarro-USA TODAY Sports
Oct 24, 2021; Miami Gardens, Florida, USA; Miami Dolphins running back Myles Gaskin (37) runs with the football ahead of Atlanta Falcons defenders during the second quarter of the game at Hard Rock Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Sam Navarro-USA TODAY Sports
Oct 24, 2021; Miami Gardens, Florida, USA; Miami Dolphins quarterback Tua Tagovailoa (1) looks on prior the snap against the Atlanta Falcons during the second quarter of the game at Hard Rock Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Sam Navarro-USA TODAY Sports
Oct 24, 2021; Miami Gardens, Florida, USA; Miami Dolphins wide receiver Jaylen Waddle (17) runs with the football ahead of Atlanta Falcons safety Jaylinn Hawkins (32) during the second quarter of the game at Hard Rock Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Sam Navarro-USA TODAY Sports
Oct 24, 2021; Miami Gardens, Florida, USA; Miami Dolphins tight end Mike Gesicki (88) spoons the football after getting a first down against the Atlanta Falcons during the first quarter of the game at Hard Rock Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Sam Navarro-USA TODAY Sports
Oct 24, 2021; Miami Gardens, Florida, USA; Atlanta Falcons tight end Kyle Pitts (8) makes a one-handed catch against Miami Dolphins free safety Eric Rowe (21) during the second quarter of the game at Hard Rock Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Sam Navarro-USA TODAY Sports
Oct 24, 2021; Miami Gardens, Florida, USA; Atlanta Falcons wide receiver Calvin Ridley (18) celebrates after scoring a touchdown with running back Wayne Gallman (25) against the Miami Dolphins at Hard Rock Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Sam Navarro-USA TODAY Sports
Oct 24, 2021; Miami Gardens, Florida, USA; Atlanta Falcons wide receiver Calvin Ridley (18) gets a tap on the helmet from quarterback Matt Ryan (2) after scoring a touchdown against the Miami Dolphins during the second quarter of the game at Hard Rock Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Sam Navarro-USA TODAY Sports
Oct 24, 2021; Miami Gardens, Florida, USA; Atlanta Falcons wide receiver Calvin Ridley (18) makes a catch in the end zone for a touchdown against the Miami Dolphins during the second quarter of the game at Hard Rock Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Sam Navarro-USA TODAY Sports
Oct 24, 2021; Miami Gardens, Florida, USA; Atlanta Falcons cornerback A.J. Terrell (24) brings down Miami Dolphins wide receiver Jaylen Waddle (17) during the first half at Hard Rock Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Jasen Vinlove-USA TODAY Sports
Oct 24, 2021; Miami Gardens, Florida, USA; Miami Dolphins quarterback Tua Tagovailoa (1) scrambles past Atlanta Falcons linebacker Deion Jones (45) during the first half at Hard Rock Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Jasen Vinlove-USA TODAY Sports
Oct 24, 2021; Miami Gardens, Florida, USA; Miami Dolphins quarterback Tua Tagovailoa (1) attempts a pass against the Atlanta Falcons during the first half at Hard Rock Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Jasen Vinlove-USA TODAY Sports
Oct 24, 2021; Miami Gardens, Florida, USA; Atlanta Falcons wide receiver Calvin Ridley (18) celebrates his touchdown against the Miami Dolphins during the first half at Hard Rock Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Jasen Vinlove-USA TODAY Sports
Oct 24, 2021; Miami Gardens, Florida, USA; Miami Dolphins running back Salvon Ahmed (26) runs the past Atlanta Falcons cornerback A.J. Terrell (24) during the first half at Hard Rock Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Jasen Vinlove-USA TODAY Sports
Oct 24, 2021; Miami Gardens, Florida, USA; Atlanta Falcons quarterback Matt Ryan (2) celebrates with wide receiver Calvin Ridley (18) after his touchdown against the Miami Dolphins during the first half at Hard Rock Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Jasen Vinlove-USA TODAY Sports
Oct 24, 2021; Miami Gardens, Florida, USA; Miami Dolphins free safety Jevon Holland (8) brings down Atlanta Falcons tight end Kyle Pitts (8) during the first half at Hard Rock Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Jasen Vinlove-USA TODAY Sports
Oct 24, 2021; Miami Gardens, Florida, USA; Miami Dolphins fans cheer in the stands during the first half between the Miami Dolphins and the Atlanta Falcons at Hard Rock Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Jasen Vinlove-USA TODAY Sports
Oct 24, 2021; Miami Gardens, Florida, USA; Miami Dolphins quarterback Tua Tagovailoa (1) attempts a pass against the Atlanta Falcons during the first half at Hard Rock Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Jasen Vinlove-USA TODAY Sports
Oct 24, 2021; Miami Gardens, Florida, USA; Atlanta Falcons tight end Kyle Pitts (8) runs with the ball against the Miami Dolphins during the first half at Hard Rock Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Jasen Vinlove-USA TODAY Sports
Oct 24, 2021; Miami Gardens, Florida, USA; Miami Dolphins quarterback Tua Tagovailoa (1) hands the ball to running back Myles Gaskin (37) during the first half against the Atlanta Falcons at Hard Rock Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Jasen Vinlove-USA TODAY Sports
Oct 24, 2021; Miami Gardens, Florida, USA; Miami Dolphins wide receiver Jaylen Waddle (17) collides with Atlanta Falcons cornerback A.J. Terrell (24) during the first half at Hard Rock Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Jasen Vinlove-USA TODAY Sports
Oct 24, 2021; Miami Gardens, Florida, USA; Miami Dolphins tight end Mike Gesicki (88) stiff arms Atlanta Falcons safety Richie Grant (27) during the first half at Hard Rock Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Jasen Vinlove-USA TODAY Sports
Oct 24, 2021; Miami Gardens, Florida, USA; Miami Dolphins free safety Jevon Holland (8) tackles Atlanta Falcons tight end Hayden Hurst (81) during the first half at Hard Rock Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Jasen Vinlove-USA TODAY Sports
Oct 24, 2021; Miami Gardens, Florida, USA; Miami Dolphins wide receiver Jaylen Waddle (17) catches a pass from quarterback Tua Tagovailoa (1) during the first half against the Atlanta Falcons at Hard Rock Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Jasen Vinlove-USA TODAY Sports
Oct 24, 2021; Miami Gardens, Florida, USA; Miami Dolphins wide receiver Isaiah Ford (87) jumps in the end zone after scoring a touchdown against the Atlanta Falcons during the first quarter of the game at Hard Rock Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Sam Navarro-USA TODAY Sports
Oct 24, 2021; Miami Gardens, Florida, USA; Miami Dolphins tight end Adam Shaheen (80) runs with the football and tackled by Atlanta Falcons linebacker Foye Oluokun (54) and free safety Erik Harris (23) during the first quarter of the game at Hard Rock Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Sam Navarro-USA TODAY Sports
Oct 24, 2021; Miami Gardens, Florida, USA; Atlanta Falcons quarterback Matt Ryan (2) holds the football prior throwing a pass against the Miami Dolphins during the first quarter of the game at Hard Rock Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Sam Navarro-USA TODAY Sports
Oct 24, 2021; Miami Gardens, Florida, USA; Atlanta Falcons running back Cordarrelle Patterson (84) run with the football as Miami Dolphins defensive end Zach Sieler (92) attempts a tackle during the first quarter of the game at Hard Rock Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Sam Navarro-USA TODAY Sports
Oct 24, 2021; Miami Gardens, Florida, USA; Miami Dolphins running back Myles Gaskin (37) runs with the football as Atlanta Falcons linebacker Foye Oluokun (54) attempts a tackle during the first quarter of the game at Hard Rock Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Sam Navarro-USA TODAY Sports
Oct 24, 2021; Miami Gardens, Florida, USA; Miami Dolphins wide receiver Jaylen Waddle (17) runs with the football ahead of Atlanta Falcons free safety Erik Harris (23) during the first quarter of the game at Hard Rock Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Sam Navarro-USA TODAY Sports
Oct 24, 2021; Miami Gardens, Florida, USA; A Atlanta Falcons fans cheers from the stands during the first half between the Miami Dolphins and the Atlanta Falcons at Hard Rock Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Jasen Vinlove-USA TODAY Sports
Oct 24, 2021; Miami Gardens, Florida, USA; Atlanta Falcons linebacker Deion Jones (45) attempts to bring down Miami Dolphins running back Myles Gaskin (37) during the first half at Hard Rock Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Jasen Vinlove-USA TODAY Sports
Oct 24, 2021; Miami Gardens, Florida, USA; Miami Dolphins defensive end Christian Wilkins (94) warms up prior to the game against the Atlanta Falcons at Hard Rock Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Jasen Vinlove-USA TODAY Sports
Oct 24, 2021; Miami Gardens, Florida, USA;Miami Dolphins tight end Mike Gesicki (88) walks on the field prior to the game against the Atlanta Falcons at Hard Rock Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Jasen Vinlove-USA TODAY Sports
Oct 24, 2021; Miami Gardens, Florida, USA; Atlanta Falcons quarterback Feleipe Franks (15) warms up prior to the game against the Miami Dolphins at Hard Rock Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Jasen Vinlove-USA TODAY Sports
Oct 24, 2021; Miami Gardens, Florida, USA; Miami Dolphins quarterback Tua Tagovailoa (1) walks onto the field prior to the game against the Atlanta Falcons at Hard Rock Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Jasen Vinlove-USA TODAY Sports
Oct 24, 2021; Miami Gardens, Florida, USA; Miami Dolphins tight end Mike Gesicki (88) warms up prior to the game against the Atlanta Falcons at Hard Rock Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Jasen Vinlove-USA TODAY Sports
Oct 24, 2021; Miami Gardens, Florida, USA; Miami Dolphins guard Robert Hunt (68) stretches prior to the game against the Atlanta Falcons at Hard Rock Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Jasen Vinlove-USA TODAY Sports
Oct 24, 2021; Miami Gardens, Florida, USA; Miami Dolphins wide receiver Mack Hollins (86) walks onto the field to warm up prior to the game against the Atlanta Falcons at Hard Rock Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Jasen Vinlove-USA TODAY Sports
Oct 24, 2021; Miami Gardens, Florida, USA; Miami Dolphins wide receiver Jaylen Waddle (17) warms up prior to the game against the Atlanta Falcons at Hard Rock Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Jasen Vinlove-USA TODAY Sports
Oct 24, 2021; Miami Gardens, Florida, USA; Miami Dolphins quarterback Jacoby Brissett (14) warms up prior to the game against the Atlanta Falcons at Hard Rock Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Jasen Vinlove-USA TODAY Sports
Oct 24, 2021; Miami Gardens, Florida, USA; Atlanta Falcons quarterback Matt Ryan (2) warms up prior to the game against the Miami Dolphins at Hard Rock Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Jasen Vinlove-USA TODAY Sports
Oct 24, 2021; Miami Gardens, Florida, USA; Atlanta Falcons owner Arthur Blank walks on the field prior to the game between the Miami Dolphins and the Atlanta Falcons at Hard Rock Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Jasen Vinlove-USA TODAY Sports
Oct 24, 2021; Miami Gardens, Florida, USA; Atlanta Falcons kicker Younghoe Koo (7) walks down the sideline prior to the game against the Miami Dolphins at Hard Rock Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Jasen Vinlove-USA TODAY Sports
Oct 24, 2021; Miami Gardens, Florida, USA; Atlanta Falcons running back Wayne Gallman (25) warms up prior to the game against the Miami Dolphins at Hard Rock Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Jasen Vinlove-USA TODAY Sports
Oct 24, 2021; Miami Gardens, Florida, USA; Atlanta Falcons tight end Kyle Pitts (8) warms up prior to the game against the Miami Dolphins at Hard Rock Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Jasen Vinlove-USA TODAY Sports
Oct 24, 2021; Miami Gardens, Florida, USA; Atlanta Falcons quarterback Matt Ryan (2) goes through warmup exercises prior the game against the Miami Dolphins at Hard Rock Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Sam Navarro-USA TODAY Sports
Oct 24, 2021; Miami Gardens, Florida, USA; Miami Dolphins quarterback Tua Tagovailoa (1) throws the football prior the game against the Atlanta Falcons at Hard Rock Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Sam Navarro-USA TODAY Sports
Oct 24, 2021; Miami Gardens, Florida, USA; Atlanta Falcons cornerback Fabian Moreau (22) catches the football prior the game against the Miami Dolphins at Hard Rock Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Sam Navarro-USA TODAY Sports
Oct 24, 2021; Miami Gardens, Florida, USA; Atlanta Falcons quarterback Matt Ryan (2) looks on from the field prior the game against the Miami Dolphins at Hard Rock Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Sam Navarro-USA TODAY Sports
Oct 24, 2021; Miami Gardens, Florida, USA; Atlanta Falcons tight end Kyle Pitts (8) catches the football prior the game against the Miami Dolphins at Hard Rock Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Sam Navarro-USA TODAY Sports
Oct 24, 2021; Miami Gardens, Florida, USA; Miami Dolphins wide receiver Isaiah Ford (87) celebrates his touchdown against the Atlanta Falcons with tight end Mike Gesicki (88) and wide receiver Mack Hollins (86) during the first half at Hard Rock Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Jasen Vinlove-USA TODAY Sports
Oct 24, 2021; Miami Gardens, Florida, USA; Atlanta Falcons cornerback Fabian Moreau (22) breaks up the pass to Miami Dolphins wide receiver Preston Williams (18) during the first half at Hard Rock Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Jasen Vinlove-USA TODAY Sports
Oct 24, 2021; Miami Gardens, Florida, USA; Miami Dolphins wide receiver Isaiah Ford (87) falls into the end zone for a touchdown against the Atlanta Falcons during the first half at Hard Rock Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Jasen Vinlove-USA TODAY Sports
Oct 24, 2021; Miami Gardens, Florida, USA; Miami Dolphins wide receiver Isaiah Ford (87) celebrates his touchdown against the Atlanta Falcons during the first half at Hard Rock Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Jasen Vinlove-USA TODAY Sports
