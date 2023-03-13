The Atlanta Falcons are signing Chris Lindstrom to a five-year extension, a deal that reportedly makes him the highest-paid guard in the league.
The Falcons announced the deal Monday but did not disclose financial terms.
However, the deal is worth up to $105 million, with $63 million guaranteed, multiple outlets reported. The new deal kicks in for the 2024 season and runs through 2028.
Lindstrom, 26, has started all 55 games he's played in for the Falcons, who selected him No. 14 overall in the 2019 draft out of Boston College.
Lindstrom is coming off a Pro Bowl campaign. He was also named second-team All-Pro.
