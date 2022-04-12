The Atlanta Falcons signed free agent tight end Anthony Firkser to a one-year deal on Tuesday.

The 27-year-old veteran will be reunited with new Atlanta quarterback Marcus Mariota, his teammate with the Tennessee Titans from 2018-19.

Firkser caught 34 passes for 291 yards and two touchdowns in 15 games (one start) with the Titans last season.

He posted 106 receptions for 1,107 yards and five scores in 58 games (three starts) with Tennessee (2018-21).

Falcons head coach Arthur Smith is also quite familiar with Firkser, having been his tight ends coach in 2018 and his offensive coordinator in 2019 and 2020 before taking over in Atlanta.

--Field Level Media

