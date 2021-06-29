The Atlanta Falcons signed first-round draft pick Kyle Pitts to a four-year rookie contract on Tuesday.

Pitts will receive a $32.9 million deal with a signing bonus of approximately $21 million, per the NFL Network. The Falcons will also have a fifth-year option on the former Florida tight end, selected with the fourth overall pick of the 2021 NFL Draft.

The Falcons have signed all nine of their draft picks.

Pitts, 20, recorded 43 receptions for 770 yards and 12 touchdowns in eight games with the Gators last season. The 6-foot-6, 245-pound Pitts earned unanimous first-team All-America honors and the Mackey Award, presented to college football's most outstanding tight end.

Pitts had 100 catches for 1,492 yards and 18 scores in 32 career games with Florida.

--Field Level Media

