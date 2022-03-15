Atlanta Falcons kicker Younghoe Koo (7) celebrates after making the game winning field goal as time expired in the NFL football game between the New York Giants and the Atlanta Falcons at MetLife Stadium in East Rutherford, NJ on 9/26/21.
Atlanta Falcons kicker Younghoe Koo (7), a New Jersey native, gestures as he kicks the game-winning field goal against the New York Giants as time expires on Sunday, Sept. 26, 2021, in East Rutherford, N.J.
NJ Advance Media/TNS - Chris Faytok
NJ Advance Media/TNS - Andrew Mills
NJ Advance Media/TNS - Chris Faytok
The Atlanta Falcons on Tuesday announced a five-year extension with Younghoe Koo, one of the NFL's most accurate kickers.
While the team did not announce the financial terms, NFL Network reported the deal is worth $24.25 million, including $11.5 million guaranteed.
This makes Koo the highest paid kicker in the league in terms of total value, according to Spotrac, eclipsing the $22 million given to Miami's Jason Sanders. Koo's guaranteed amount ranks second behind Justin Tucker's $12.5 million.
Koo, 27, was set to become a restricted free agent.
Koo, who made the Pro Bowl in the 2020 season, is the only kicker in the NFL who has converted more than 93 percent of his field goals each of the past two seasons. He was also one of just three kickers in 2021 who hit 90 percent or more of his field goal attempts and 100 percent of his extra points, per CBS Sports.
Since joining the Falcons in 2019, Koo is 13 of 14 in field goals from 50-plus yards out.
