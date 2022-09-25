Sep 25, 2022; Seattle, Washington, USA; Atlanta Falcons quarterback Marcus Mariota (1) rushes for a touchdown against the Seattle Seahawks during the first quarter at Lumen Field. Mandatory Credit: Joe Nicholson-USA TODAY Sports
Sep 25, 2022; Seattle, Washington, USA; Atlanta Falcons quarterback Marcus Mariota (1) celebrates after rushing for a touchdown against the Seattle Seahawks during the first quarter at Lumen Field. Mandatory Credit: Joe Nicholson-USA TODAY Sports
Sep 25, 2022; Seattle, Washington, USA; Atlanta Falcons quarterback Desmond Ridder (4) throws during pregame warmups against the Seattle Seahawks at Lumen Field. Mandatory Credit: Joe Nicholson-USA TODAY Sports
Sep 25, 2022; Seattle, Washington, USA; Seattle Seahawks head coach Pete Carroll watches the scoreboard during pregame warmups against the Atlanta Falcons at Lumen Field. Mandatory Credit: Joe Nicholson-USA TODAY Sports
Sep 25, 2022; Seattle, Washington, USA; Seattle Seahawks quarterback Geno Smith (7) looks to pass against the Atlanta Falcons during the first quarter at Lumen Field. Mandatory Credit: Joe Nicholson-USA TODAY Sports
Sep 25, 2022; Seattle, Washington, USA; Seattle Seahawks running back Rashaad Penny (20) rushes against the Atlanta Falcons during the first quarter at Lumen Field. Mandatory Credit: Joe Nicholson-USA TODAY Sports
Sep 25, 2022; Seattle, Washington, USA; Seattle Seahawks wide receiver Tyler Lockett (16) catches a pass against Atlanta Falcons linebacker Rashaan Evans (54) during the first quarter at Lumen Field. Mandatory Credit: Joe Nicholson-USA TODAY Sports
Sep 25, 2022; Seattle, Washington, USA; Seattle Seahawks running back Travis Homer (25) rushes against the Atlanta Falcons during the first quarter at Lumen Field. Mandatory Credit: Joe Nicholson-USA TODAY Sports
Sep 25, 2022; Seattle, Washington, USA; Atlanta Falcons quarterback Marcus Mariota (1) passes against the Seattle Seahawks] during the first quarter at Lumen Field. Mandatory Credit: Joe Nicholson-USA TODAY Sports
Sep 25, 2022; Seattle, Washington, USA; Atlanta Falcons tight end Kyle Pitts (8) runs for yards after the catch against Seattle Seahawks linebacker Jordyn Brooks (56) during the first quarter at Lumen Field. Mandatory Credit: Joe Nicholson-USA TODAY Sports
Sep 25, 2022; Seattle, Washington, USA; Atlanta Falcons quarterback Marcus Mariota (1) rushes for a touchdown against Seattle Seahawks linebacker Cody Barton (57) during the first quarter at Lumen Field. Mandatory Credit: Joe Nicholson-USA TODAY Sports
Sep 25, 2022; Seattle, Washington, USA; Atlanta Falcons quarterback Marcus Mariota (1) passes against the Seattle Seahawks during the first quarter at Lumen Field. Mandatory Credit: Joe Nicholson-USA TODAY Sports
Sep 25, 2022; Seattle, Washington, USA; Atlanta Falcons quarterback Marcus Mariota (1) passes against the Seattle Seahawks during the first quarter at Lumen Field. Mandatory Credit: Joe Nicholson-USA TODAY Sports
Sep 25, 2022; Seattle, Washington, USA; Atlanta Falcons quarterback Marcus Mariota (1) rushes for a touchdown against the Seattle Seahawks during the first quarter at Lumen Field. Mandatory Credit: Joe Nicholson-USA TODAY Sports
Joe Nicholson
Sep 25, 2022; Seattle, Washington, USA; Atlanta Falcons quarterback Marcus Mariota (1) celebrates after rushing for a touchdown against the Seattle Seahawks during the first quarter at Lumen Field. Mandatory Credit: Joe Nicholson-USA TODAY Sports
Joe Nicholson
Sep 25, 2022; Seattle, Washington, USA; Atlanta Falcons quarterback Desmond Ridder (4) throws during pregame warmups against the Seattle Seahawks at Lumen Field. Mandatory Credit: Joe Nicholson-USA TODAY Sports
Joe Nicholson
Sep 25, 2022; Seattle, Washington, USA; Seattle Seahawks head coach Pete Carroll watches the scoreboard during pregame warmups against the Atlanta Falcons at Lumen Field. Mandatory Credit: Joe Nicholson-USA TODAY Sports
Joe Nicholson
Sep 25, 2022; Seattle, Washington, USA; Seattle Seahawks quarterback Geno Smith (7) looks to pass against the Atlanta Falcons during the first quarter at Lumen Field. Mandatory Credit: Joe Nicholson-USA TODAY Sports
Joe Nicholson
Sep 25, 2022; Seattle, Washington, USA; Seattle Seahawks running back Rashaad Penny (20) rushes against the Atlanta Falcons during the first quarter at Lumen Field. Mandatory Credit: Joe Nicholson-USA TODAY Sports
Joe Nicholson
Sep 25, 2022; Seattle, Washington, USA; Seattle Seahawks wide receiver Tyler Lockett (16) catches a pass against Atlanta Falcons linebacker Rashaan Evans (54) during the first quarter at Lumen Field. Mandatory Credit: Joe Nicholson-USA TODAY Sports
Joe Nicholson
Sep 25, 2022; Seattle, Washington, USA; Seattle Seahawks running back Travis Homer (25) rushes against the Atlanta Falcons during the first quarter at Lumen Field. Mandatory Credit: Joe Nicholson-USA TODAY Sports
Joe Nicholson
Sep 25, 2022; Seattle, Washington, USA; Atlanta Falcons quarterback Marcus Mariota (1) passes against the Seattle Seahawks] during the first quarter at Lumen Field. Mandatory Credit: Joe Nicholson-USA TODAY Sports
Joe Nicholson
Sep 25, 2022; Seattle, Washington, USA; Atlanta Falcons tight end Kyle Pitts (8) runs for yards after the catch against Seattle Seahawks linebacker Jordyn Brooks (56) during the first quarter at Lumen Field. Mandatory Credit: Joe Nicholson-USA TODAY Sports
Joe Nicholson
Sep 25, 2022; Seattle, Washington, USA; Atlanta Falcons quarterback Marcus Mariota (1) rushes for a touchdown against Seattle Seahawks linebacker Cody Barton (57) during the first quarter at Lumen Field. Mandatory Credit: Joe Nicholson-USA TODAY Sports
Joe Nicholson
Sep 25, 2022; Seattle, Washington, USA; Atlanta Falcons quarterback Marcus Mariota (1) passes against the Seattle Seahawks during the first quarter at Lumen Field. Mandatory Credit: Joe Nicholson-USA TODAY Sports
Joe Nicholson
Sep 25, 2022; Seattle, Washington, USA; Atlanta Falcons quarterback Marcus Mariota (1) passes against the Seattle Seahawks during the first quarter at Lumen Field. Mandatory Credit: Joe Nicholson-USA TODAY Sports
Cordarrelle Patterson rushed for a career-high 141 yards and a touchdown as the Atlanta Falcons outlasted the host Seattle Seahawks 27-23 Sunday afternoon for their first victory of the NFL season.
Marcus Mariota completed 13 of 20 passes for 229 yards and a touchdown and also rushed for a score for the Falcons (1-2).
Geno Smith was 32-of-44 passing for 325 yards and two touchdowns for the Seahawks (1-2), who lost their second in a row.
Mariota threw a 14-yard touchdown pass to Drake London on third-and-7 with 35 seconds left in the third quarter to cap the scoring.
The game was delayed for 8 1/2 minutes midway through the fourth quarter after an unauthorized drone flew over the field.
Shortly thereafter, Falcons rookie running back Tyler Allgeier mishandled a handoff from Mariota and Uchenna Nwosu recovered, giving the Seahawks possession on their own 37-yard and line with 5:12 left.
Seattle drove to the Falcons' 24 before a holding penalty and a Grady Jarrett sack pushed the Seahawks back. Smith's desperation pass on fourth-and-18 was intercepted by Richie Grant with 1:17 to go.
Neither team led by more than a touchdown through the opening three quarters, which went back and forth.
Seattle's Jason Myers kicked a 32-yard field goal to open the scoring.
Mariota capped Atlanta's first drive with a 1-yard dive.
The Seahawks regained the lead on an 18-yard scoring strike from Smith to tight end Will Dissly.
The Falcons tied it at 10-all on Younghoe Koo's 41-yard field goal with seven seconds left in the first quarter.
Patterson scored on a 17-yard run midway through the second to put Atlanta up 17-10.
The Seahawks tied it on Smith's 18-yard touchdown pass to DK Metcalf and Myers added a 31-yarder with five seconds left in the half to give Seattle a 20-17 lead.
Koo converted a 54-yarder on Atlanta's first possession of the second half to tie the score again.
Myers' 25-yarder with 3:11 left in the third gave Seattle a 23-20 advantage.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.