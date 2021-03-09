The Atlanta Falcons released starting guard James Carpenter on Tuesday.
The move clears $4 million in cap space, per Spotrac. The 31-year-old signed a four-year, $21 million deal with the team in 2019. The Falcons will incur a $2.4 million dead cap hit.
Carpenter started all 24 games in which he played in two seasons in Atlanta. He has played in 127 games (121 starts) with the Seattle Seahawks (2011-14), New York Jets (2015-18) and Falcons.
The Seahawks selected Carpenter in the first round (No. 25 overall) in the 2011 draft out of Alabama.
--Field Level Media
