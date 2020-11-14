The Atlanta Falcons have placed defensive end Dante Fowler Jr. on the COVID-19 reserve list.
The Falcons are idle this week, and the league typically administers COVID-19 tests during bye weeks. It's unclear if Fowler, who has started eight games this season, tested positive or was in contact with someone who did. NFL teams are prohibited from commenting on a player's medical status other than whether he is on the roster.
Fowler is the fourth Falcon to be placed on the COVID-19 reserve list, according to the NFL. The team shut down all in-person operations on Nov. 6 following a staff member's positive test. The Falcons, however, played Denver as originally scheduled on Nov. 8.
Fowler, who signed a three-year, $48 million deal with the Falcons in March, has 16 tackles, including three behind the line of scrimmage, and two sacks in eight games. He sat out the Falcons' 34-27 home win last week because of a hamstring injury.
Atlanta (3-6) plays at New Orleans (6-2) on Nov. 22.
--Field Level Media
