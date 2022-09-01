New York Jets center Connor McGovern (60) and offensive tackle Chuma Edoga (70) embrace during the first half of NFL preseason football action against the Atlanta Falcons Monday, August 22, 2022 at MetLife Stadium in East Rutherford, N.J.
The Atlanta Falcons placed starting linebacker Deion Jones and four others on injured reserve Thursday.
Cornerback Isaiah Oliver, defensive lineman Marlon Davidson, offensive lineman Jalen Mayfield and tight end John FitzPatrick will also miss at least the first four games of the season.
Jones, 27, is the Falcons' highest-paid player with a base salary of $9.64 million and a cap hit of $20 million this season, per Spotrac. He signed a four-year, $57 million extension in July 2019.
Jones had offseason shoulder surgery and was activated from the physically unable to perform list on Aug. 24.
Jones recorded 137 tackles and two sacks in 16 starts last season. He has posted 652 tackles, 11 interceptions and 8.5 sacks in 85 games (83 starts) since the Falcons drafted him in the second round in 2016. He made the Pro Bowl in 2017.
In corresponding moves, Atlanta restocked its 53-man roster by re-signing defensive lineman Abdullah Anderson, linebacker Nick Kwiatkowski and offensive lineman Colby Gossett, and claiming offensive tackle Chuma Edoga and defensive tackle Matt Dickerson off waivers.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.