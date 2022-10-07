Tight end Kyle Pitts will miss the first game of his NFL career on Sunday when the Atlanta Falcons visit the Tampa Bay Buccaneers.
Pitts, a former first-round pick, has not participated in practice all week while dealing with a hamstring injury. The Falcons officially ruled him out on Friday.
Pitts, 22, has 10 catches for 150 yards in four games this season for the Falcons (2-2), who will turn to Parker Hesse and Anthony Firkser to handle the positional duties against the Bucs (2-2).
Pitts has 78 receptions for 1,176 yards and one touchdown in 21 career games since being selected by Atlanta with the fourth overall pick of the 2021 NFL Draft.
Also on Friday, Buccaneers coach Todd Bowles said tight end Cameron Brate (concussion), safety Logan Ryan (foot) and defensive tackle Akiem Hicks (foot) have been ruled out against the Falcons.
Brate, 31, has 11 catches for 100 yards in four games this season for Tampa Bay, which will turn to rookie Cade Otton and veteran Kyle Rudolph at tight end.
Ryan, 31, has nine tackles, one interception, one forced fumble and one fumble recovery in four games in 2022.
Hicks, 32, has five tackles and one quarterback hit in two games this season.
--Field Level Media
