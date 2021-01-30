The Atlanta Falcons hired former NFL quarterback T.J. Yates as a passing game specialist, the team announced Saturday.
Yates was a fifth-round pick by the Houston Texans in 2011 and spent the 2014 season as a backup with the Falcons.
Yates, 33, retired after the 2017 season, having played in 22 games and starting 10.
The former North Carolina Tar Heels QB was the Texans' assistant quarterbacks coach in 2020.
He'll work under new offensive coordinator Dave Ragone and new head coach Arthur Smith.
--Field Level Media
