The Atlanta Falcons said Saturday they are "gathering information" about the arrest of former first-round draft selection Barkevious Mingo in Arlington, Texas.
According to Arlington police records, Mingo was arrested Thursday night on a charge of indecency with child sexual contact. He was released on a $25,000 bond.
"Our organization became aware of the allegations involving Barkevious Mingo today and are currently gathering information on this incident," the Falcons' statement read. "The Falcons take the allegations very seriously and will continue to monitor the situation."
No details of the alleged incident were available Saturday afternoon.
The Falcons signed Mingo, 30, to a one-year, $1.25 million deal on March 23 to provide depth at linebacker and on special teams.
The No. 6 overall pick in 2013, Mingo is well-traveled, playing his first three seasons with the Cleveland Browns, then one season each with New England, Indianapolis, Seattle, Houston and Chicago.
In 126 career games (40 starts), he has 255 tackles, 12.5 sacks, five fumble recoveries, one interception and 16 passes defensed.
--Field Level Media
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.